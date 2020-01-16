Huawei had announced in October last year that it would release an upgraded version of the Mate X with the Kirin 990 chipset in March 2020. If a new report out of China is to be believed, the upcoming Mate Xs will not be as expensive as the Mate X.

Citing supply chain sources, Chinese publication MyDrivers has claimed that the Mate Xs is likely to be cheaper than its predecessor as its foldable display isn't as difficult to manufacture. Additionally, the production output is said to have increased by a small margin.

Huawei's second foldable phone is expected to feature a stronger hinge design compared to the Mate X, along with a more durable display. Aside from the design changes and Kirin 990 5G chipset, the phone is also expected to feature upgraded cameras.

It is reportedly going to be slightly more portable as well, thanks to its smaller physical dimensions. Whether or not this means the Mate Xs will have a smaller display than its predecessor, remains to be seen. The Mate Xs won't be the only new foldable smartphone that Huawei will be launching this year. It is rumored to introduce another new foldable phone in the second half of the year.

Here's how many foldable phones Huawei has sold so far

