Extra-tall Huawei flagship will focus on 'smart colors' on its lock screen.

We're still just over a month away from the official launch of the Huawei Mate 10, but the company is continuing to trickle out details of the upcoming flagship. Today we've got an early look at the Mate 10's lock screen in the form of the video below, which is intended to show the new 'smart color selection' feature for text on the lock screen. In essence, it looks like EMUI 6 will intelligently select highlight colors from your lock screen wallpaper and apply them to the date, time and other information on the display.

But there's more than just a sneak preview of one (very specific) area of EMUI 6 lurking here. The resolution of the video confirms something we've long suspected of the device — it'll ship with an extra-tall 2:1 (or 18:9, if you prefer) aspect ratio, matching the proportions of the LG G6 and V30, among others. The native resolution is 1080x2160, suggesting Huawei may stick at a Full HD-like resolution for the regular Mate 10. (The higher-specced Mate 10 Pro, which we're expecting to take the lead in Europe, is rumored to feature a Quad HD+ panel with a resolution of 1440x2880.)

Huawei Consumer Business Group CEO Richard Yu recently teased both Mate 10 variants at IFA 2017 in Berlin, confirming that they'd be the first phone with the new AI-equipped Kirin 970 CPU, and a "full screen" display.

You'll find the full video below, and we'll be in Munich, Germany for the official Huawei Mate 10 launch event in October 26.