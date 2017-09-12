Extra-tall Huawei flagship will focus on 'smart colors' on its lock screen.
We're still just over a month away from the official launch of the Huawei Mate 10, but the company is continuing to trickle out details of the upcoming flagship. Today we've got an early look at the Mate 10's lock screen in the form of the video below, which is intended to show the new 'smart color selection' feature for text on the lock screen. In essence, it looks like EMUI 6 will intelligently select highlight colors from your lock screen wallpaper and apply them to the date, time and other information on the display.
But there's more than just a sneak preview of one (very specific) area of EMUI 6 lurking here. The resolution of the video confirms something we've long suspected of the device — it'll ship with an extra-tall 2:1 (or 18:9, if you prefer) aspect ratio, matching the proportions of the LG G6 and V30, among others. The native resolution is 1080x2160, suggesting Huawei may stick at a Full HD-like resolution for the regular Mate 10. (The higher-specced Mate 10 Pro, which we're expecting to take the lead in Europe, is rumored to feature a Quad HD+ panel with a resolution of 1440x2880.)
Huawei Consumer Business Group CEO Richard Yu recently teased both Mate 10 variants at IFA 2017 in Berlin, confirming that they'd be the first phone with the new AI-equipped Kirin 970 CPU, and a "full screen" display.
You'll find the full video below, and we'll be in Munich, Germany for the official Huawei Mate 10 launch event in October 26.
Reader comments
Huawei Mate 10 lock screen video shows pretty colors, 2:1 aspect ratio
Cannot wait for this phone and happily missing the Note 8, iPhone 8 and V30 for it.
i hate that aspect ratio, love my Mate 9, hoping one of the other Mate variants will be the old aspect ratio
Sorry. Just like everyone complaining about sealed batteries two years ago to no avail, the new aspect ratio is something people better start getting used to.
One advice as an Huawei flagship owner. Don't spend your money on them! The nastiest OEM ever (from the bigger ones). They release sh*tload of phones and don't update them (or it's ridiculously slow). They add nothing new to the updates, don't give a sh*t what people want (Like on our phones with back FP reader - Double tap to wake up the screen). They really suck with suporting new verions of Android. Most phones get only 1 major update... It's a shame! You pay $500 and more and they treat you like you just bought a phone for $100-$200... There are many better option to spend your money! I won't buy another phone from them until they fix all those flaws! And feel so bad for buyng the P9. Great hardware, love the camera, the phone is great (hardware), the lack of updates/slow updates and Huawei don't giving a duck for their customers is where the problem is. They don't upload even the stock apps to Play Store for easy fixes, so if you have a problem, and they discontinue the phone updates you are stuck with a crappy apps... Like Clock was complete trash for months (until they decided to update the phone finally) the alarm was hit or miss (mostly miss) won't turn on sometimes... So yeah, as a regular user I would not recommend they phones. Not worth it - S8, LG G6, V30, Even OPO 5 are so much better for the price... Just my humble opinion in case someone is on the edge of getting Huawei phone. :)