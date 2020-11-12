It's hard to believe, but it's already been over two months since Android 11 was released to the public. That means it's been two months of people messing with chat bubbles, getting used to the new notification layout, and having more control over their app permissions.

New features like that are the most fun to talk about, but whenever a major software update is released, there's something else that needs to be discussed: battery life.

A few Pixel owners in the AC forums recently got to talking about how Android 11 has been affecting their battery life over the past couple of months, and looking through their comments, it seems to be a mixed bag right now.

Now, we want to hear from you — How's your Pixel battery life since the Android 11 update?

