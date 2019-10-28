Ever since Pixel 4 reviews started coming out last week, there's been a lot of commotion regarding the phone's battery life. While the Pixel 4 has an excellent camera package, display, and software experience, a lot of this is held back by the fact that the phone can barely make it through a full day of normal use.
This poor battery performance isn't all that surprising considering the small 2,800 mAh unit Google supplied the phone with, but even so, it is pretty disappointing.
Taking a look through the AC forums, here's how some other users are getting along with the Pixel 4's endurance.
What about you? How's your Pixel 4 battery life?
