Samsung hyped up the Galaxy S20 series a lot when it was first announced, and now that the phones have been out in the wild for some time, people have been able to put the devices to the test and see how they really hold up.

We've been quite happy with the S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra — giving all of them positive reviews and strong recommendations. And, for the most part, our AC forum members seem to be pleased, too.

But there's one aspect of the phone that takes some time to truly get familiar with, and that's battery life. Some people in our forums recently got to talking about their experience with the S20's battery, and this is what they had to say.

What about you? How's the battery life on your Galaxy S20?

Join the conversation in the forums!

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.