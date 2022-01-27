Even if you've never used the YouTube Music app or shiny new desktop site before, chances are your profile is already chock-full of recommendations. YouTube Music shares a library and a history with the main YouTube app, and so that means that every video that you've searched for or watched with your account is being used to calculate what music you'd like to listen to. Unfortunately, not everything in our YouTube history is something we want affecting our recommendations or Your Supermix — especially those Disney songs your niece demanded to sing along to while you were babysitting. Here's how to clear out the clutter and improve your YouTube Music offerings. Regularly rate recommendations

While you're listening to any radio station, don't just skip past songs you don't like; thumb them down so they leave and don't come back. If you're listening with the screen off or using wonderful Google Assistant speakers to play some music, you can say "OK Google, I don't like this song." It takes more time than just saying "Next," but it will help start purging songs you're not a fan of. You can also thumb songs up or down after the listening session in your YouTube Music history. You'll have to click the three-dot menu on each song individually to thumb a song up or down. If you keep getting recommendations from an artist you hate, thumbs them down every time, then go give YouTube Music feedback that you'd like a "Block artist/album" feature to keep other songs by them from popping up. If songs you like pop up in your recommendations, give them a thumbs up and add them to your library. It will ensure you get more music like that and less like the songs you thumb down. Purge your YouTube history