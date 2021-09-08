After almost two years, Rza, Gza, Method Man, Ol' Dirty Bastard, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon and the rest of the Wu-Tang Clan are back for the second season of Wu-Tang: An American Saga and we have all the details on how you can watch new episodes of the show online.

After launching in the fall of 2019, Wu-Tang: An American Saga was quickly renewed for a second season by Hulu back in January of last year. However, just like with many other shows last year, filming was delayed which is why season two is releasing now. Hulu will kick off the second season of Wu-Tang: An American Saga by making the first three episodes available to watch at once while the remaining seven episodes will be released weekly on Wednesdays.

Set in New York City during the height of the crack cocaine epidemic of the early 90s, Wu-Tang: An American Saga tells the story of the birth of the infamous Staten Island hip-hop collective. Bobby Diggs aka The RZA (Ashton Sanders) turns to rap as a way out himself and a better life for his family but convincing the rest of the members of the Wu-Tang Clan to drop everything for music isn't easy.

In the second season of the show, Bobby is dedicated to leading his crew through the challenges of the music business. However, fractures amongst the Clan's members may prove too difficult to overcome.

While the show may be a fictional retelling of the Wu-Tang Clan's rise to fame, it is inspired by The Wu-Tang Manual, the Tao of Wu and the true story of the Wu-Tang Clan.

Whether you've been eagerly awaiting the premiere of the show's second season, grew up listening to Wu-Tang Clan in the 90s or just want to learn a bit more about New York City hip-hop culture, we'll show you how to watch season two of Wu-Tang: An American Saga from anywhere in the world.

Wu-Tang: An American Saga Season 2 - When and where?

Season 2 of Wu-Tang: An American Saga will premiere on Wednesday, September 8 on Hulu. The first three episodes of the new season will be available to watch at once and the remaining seven episodes will air weekly at the same time on the streaming service.

How to watch Wu-Tang: An American Saga in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and already have a Hulu subscription, you'll be able to watch the first three episodes from season two of the show on Wednesday, September 8. New episodes will air weekly at the same time.

However, if you haven't signed up yet, Hulu is currently offering a 30-day free trial which should give you plenty of time to test out the service for yourself.

If you're thinking about signing up for Hulu, keep in mind that there is also a Disney Plus Bundle available that gives you access to Hulu along with Disney+ and ESPN+ for just $13.99. If you just want to watch The Wu-Tang: An American Saga on Hulu though, then the service's Basic plan costs $5.99 per month while its ad-free Premium plan costs $11.99 per month. Alternatively, you can also sign up for Hulu with Live TV for $64.99 per month to watch the service's Hulu Originals along with 75 live TV channels.

Watch Wu-Tang: An American Saga in the UK

Unfortunately for Wu-Tang fans in the UK, a release date has not yet been set for the second season of the show. However, you can watch all of season one in its entirety on Amazon Prime right now. Season two of Wu-Tang: An American Saga will likely come to Amazon's streaming service at a later date.

Get a Wu-Tang: An American Saga live stream in Australia

Australian Wu-Tang fans on the other hand are in luck, as new episodes from season two of the show will premiere on Stan beginning on Thursday, September 9. Stan offers three plans in the form of Stan Basic, Stan Standard and Stan Premium with the biggest difference between them being that you'll need the Premium plan for $19 per month to watch content in 4K. However, if watching Wu-Tang: An American Saga in 1080p is fine with you, then the Basic plan for $14 per month should suffice. Regardless of which plan you choose, Stan offers a 30-day free trial so you can test out the service for yourself.