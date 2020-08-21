Tim McGraw's fans may not be seeing him in person for the release of his first album in five years, though they're in for arguably an even bigger treat this time around with the Here on Earth Experience. On the same day that his new album "Here on Earth" releases, McGraw will perform an intimate set exclusively for livestream viewers featuring tracks from the new record including his latest single "I Called Mama" and a number of old favorites. Along with the performance, McGraw will be answering questions live from fans and giving some insight into the meanings and back story behind the new songs.
This show is certain to be a once-in-a-lifetime event for fans that you won't want to miss. You'll need a ticket to be able to access the stream, so be sure to make the purchase via Tim McGraw's website before the show begins if you plan on attending. By tuning in 30 minutes early, you can catch a pre-show featuring performances by Midland and Ingrid Andress. Other special guests are expected to appear as well, though you'll have to watch to find out who that may be.
Tim McGraw 'Here on Earth Experience': When and where
The Tim McGraw Here on Earth Experience begins at 9 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. CT on August 21. There's also a pre-show which begins just 30 minutes prior to the main event. Make sure you purchase your ticket beforehand at Tim McGraw's website so you're prepared to watch once the show begins. If you're having trouble accessing the stream based on where you live, one of these stellar VPN services may be able to unblock the site for you.
How to watch Tim McGraw 'Here on Earth Experience' live stream
The Tim McGraw Here on Earth Experience is available only on Tim McGraw's website, which means your options on where to stream it are pretty limited. You'll need to buy a ticket on McGraw's website and then log in at showtime to watch via your web browser on your computer or any other device which lets you browse his website and watch the stream.
The Here on Earth Experience is being streamed worldwide, though if you're having trouble accessing Tim McGraw's website due to a location restriction, you may need to try out a VPN service to watch the show. Luckily, there are plenty of stellar options available to choose from.
