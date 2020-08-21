Tim McGraw's fans may not be seeing him in person for the release of his first album in five years, though they're in for arguably an even bigger treat this time around with the Here on Earth Experience. On the same day that his new album "Here on Earth" releases, McGraw will perform an intimate set exclusively for livestream viewers featuring tracks from the new record including his latest single "I Called Mama" and a number of old favorites. Along with the performance, McGraw will be answering questions live from fans and giving some insight into the meanings and back story behind the new songs.

This show is certain to be a once-in-a-lifetime event for fans that you won't want to miss. You'll need a ticket to be able to access the stream, so be sure to make the purchase via Tim McGraw's website before the show begins if you plan on attending. By tuning in 30 minutes early, you can catch a pre-show featuring performances by Midland and Ingrid Andress. Other special guests are expected to appear as well, though you'll have to watch to find out who that may be.