Having exited early at last month's Australian Open and suffering unexpected defeats at the recent Western & Southern Open in New York and the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Williams appears to have now settled into some sort of form in New York. The 3-year-old has had to overcome tricky ties against Sloane Stephens and Maria Sakkari in her route to the quarter-finals and will be full of confidence coming into today's game.

With a record 24th Grand Slam title getting tantalisingly within her grasp, can Serena Williams make her place in the last four of the US Open? Read on to find out how to get a Serena Williams vs Tsvetana Pironkova live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

Tsvetana Pironkova's incredible journey to the quarter-finals has been the story of the 2020 US Open.

The Bulgarian, playing in her first tournament in over three years, having taken a sabbatical in 2017 to give birth, has pulled off huge shocks by beating Garbine Muguruza, Donna Vekic, and Alize Cornet to get to this point.

While it's unlikely the unranked former Wimbledon semi-finalist will progress against Williams, the underdog billing has served the 32-year-old well so far at Flushing Meadows.

Pironkova and Williams have faced off on four previous occasions, with Williams winning every encounter, the two most recent coming at the Western & Southern Open in 2015 and the China Open in 2014 which both saw the American register straight set victories.

Who will make it through to the last four? Read on to find out how to watch Serena Williams vs Tsvetana Pironkova no matter where you are in the world.

Serena Williams vs Tsvetana Pironkova - where and when

This US Open tennis semi-final clash takes place on Wednesday at Arthur Ashe Stadium with the two players expected on court at 12pm ET/ 9am PT. That makes it a 5pm BST start for tennis fans tuning in from the UK and a 2am AEST start on Thursday morning for folk in Australia.

Watch Serena Williams vs Tsvetana Pironkova online from outside your country

How to watch Serena Williams vs Tsvetana Pironkova online in the US

Coverage from Flushing Meadows for viewers in the US comes via ESPN and ESPN 2. Action from this quarter-final is set to kick off at either 12pm ET (9am PT). This means that Sling TV is one if your best options for watching the action live as it happens.

An additional option for cable customers is the Tennis Channel, which also has rights to the tournament.

Sling TV One of the easiest and best ways to get acccess to the big match will be via Sling. Sign up for the company's Orange plan to access ESPN from anywhere. $30 at Sling

How to stream Serena Williams vs Tsvetana Pironkova live in the UK

Amazon once again has exclusive rights to broadcast the US Open tennis in the UK, meaning Amazon Prime members can live stream all the action at no additional cost.

An Amazon Prime membership will set you back £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time. The subscription will get you access to Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK.

To stream today's tennis from your phone or tablet, you'll need the Amazon Prime Video app which is available for Android via Google Play and Apple devices via the App Store. This quarter-final match is scheduled to start at 5pm BST UK time.

Amazon Prime Free Trial If you are already an Amazon Prime member, you can tune in and watch the show for free. If you aren't a member, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and watch the new show at no cost to you. Get a free trial at Amazon

How to stream the Serena Williams vs Tsvetana Pironkova live in Canada

TSN has Canadian tennis fans covered, with the network (alongside its French language sister channel RDS) having the rights to show the US Open in the region.

If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, then you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a US Open live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month.

Live stream Serena Williams vs Tsvetana Pironkova in Australia

If you're planning on watching this US Open Women's quarter-final clash in Australia, then you'll need to have access to ESPN as they own the rights to competition Down Under. The network is available as part of most Foxtel TV packages, you can also access ESPN just as easily via Kayo Sports.

The over-the-top service will let you stream loads of top level sport - including Spain's La Liga and F1 motor racing, all for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Better still, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL for newcomers to the service.

The players are due on court at around 2am AEST on Thursday morning.