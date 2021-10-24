Issa Rae and the rest of the cast from HBO's Emmy award-winning comedy series are returning for the show's fifth and final season and we have all the details on how you can watch new episodes of Insecure on TV or online.

All the way back in 2013, Rae first began working on a pilot for a comedy series with co-creator Larry Wilmore showcasing the awkward experiences of a contemporary African-American woman before the pair settled on the show's current title Insecure. HBO picked up the pilot in 2015 and the show's first season aired the following year.

At its heart, Insecure tells the story of Issa Dee (Issae Rae) and her best friend Molly (Yvonne Orji) who first met during their college days at Stanford. While Issa works at a non-profit for middle-school students of color called "We Got Y'all", Molly is a corporate attorney who has succeeded in her career but has difficulties dating.

However, Issa and Molly's relationship took a turn for the worse last season after Issa asked Molly's boyfriend for help when trying to organize a big block party event for everyone in their neighborhood in Los Angeles. While the two made up towards the end of the season, everything won't likely return to normal anytime soon.

According to Elle, Rae wrote season five of Insecure while in lockdown during the pandemic last year. Although planning the season virtually was a bit harder, Rae and the rest of the show's writers were eventually able to find their rhythm.

It's also worth noting that Insecure fans that live in Los Angeles will be able to attend an Insecure Fest block party put on by HBO to celebrate the final season of the hit comedy series. The event will give attendees the chance to view an exclusive screening of the season five premiere and will be very much like the block party that wrapped up season four of the show last year.

Whether you've been following the journeys of Issa and Molly since the show first premiered in 2016 or just want to see how the final season ties up loose ends, we'll show you how to watch new episodes of Insecure from anywhere in the world.

Insecure - When and where?

The fifth and final season of Insecure will premiere on Sunday, October 24 at 10pm ET/PT and will then air weekly at 9pm ET/PT. There are a total of ten episodes in the show's final season and Insecure's series finale will air on Sunday, December 19.

How to watch Insecure in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and have either an HBO or HBO Max subscription, you'll be able to watch the season five premiere of Insecure on Sunday, October 24 at 10pm ET/PT. The remaining nine episodes in the show's final season will then air at 9pm ET/PT every Sunday.

For those that have already cut the cord, signing up for HBO Max will cost you $9.99 per month with ads or $14.99 per month to watch ad-free. In addition to the final season of Insecure, an HBO Max subscription will also allow you to watch all of HBO's original programming including shows like Doom Patrol, Mare of Easttown and Westworld. However, if you sign up for the more expensive ad-free plan, you'll also be able to watch The Many Saints of Newark, Dune and other new theatrical releases from Warner Bros throughout the rest of this year.

Get an Insecure live stream in Canada

In order to watch the final season of Insecure in Canada, you'll need a subscription to the streaming service Crave. While it costs just $9.99 per month to watch Carve Originals and content from Showtime, you'll need to sign up for the service's Crave Movies + HBO plan for $19.98 per month to watch Insecure. Crave also offers a Crave Movies + HBO + STARZ plan for $25.97 per month if you also want to watch STARZ Originals in addition to content from HBO.

The great thing about signing up for Crave's plan with HBO is the fact that you'll be able to watch Insecure and other current HBO content at the same time new episodes premiere in the U.S.

Watch Insecure in the UK

UK viewers with a Sky subscription will be able to watch new episodes of Insecure every Tuesday at 9pm BST on Sky Comedy. However, if you really want to avoid spoilers, you can also watch Insecure during the wee hours of Tuesday night at 2am BST on Sky Comedy. You can also catch up on past episodes from season 1-4 of Insecure on both Sky and NOW TV.

For viewers that don't want to commit to a lengthy Sky contract just to watch the final season of Insecure, don't worry as you can watch the show on NOW TV with an Entertainment Pass for £9.99 per month though you will have to pay an additional £5 to watch it in HD. NOW TV will also let you stream Insecure on your computer, smartphone, smart TV or other streaming devices.

Live stream Insecure in Australia

If you live in Australia and have a cable package from Foxtel, you'll be able to watch new episodes from the final season of Insecure every Thursday at 8:30pm AEST/AWST on Fox Showcase HD. If you happen to miss an episode when it airs, don't worry as there will be reruns on Fox Showcase, Fox Showcase HD and Fox Showcase +2 later on in the day and on Fridays.

Those who have already cut the cord, can also stream Insecure on Binge for just AUD$10 per month. There's also a free trial so you can test out the streaming service for yourself.