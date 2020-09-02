Raised By Wolves is a new mini series from Ridley Scott that focuses on two androids raising a human kid on a new planet. The new show debuts on September 3, on the streaming service — and everywhere HBO Max is available. After earth becomes inhabitable, a ship full of humans comes to the new planet, kepler-22b, and things begin to get interesting. It's been described internally as sort of a Little House on The Prairie, but on another planet. This is exactly the type of mini series you would expect Scott, who was responsible for Blade Runner and Alien, to be a part of for HBO Max.

HBO has traveled down a similar road before with Westworld which also utilized androids in blurring the lines between human and machines. In the new series, however, critics have called out a much more drab and dire mood that stemming from the desolate visuals shown on screen.

Raised By Wolves: where and when

The first three episodes of Raised By Wolves will become available on HBO Max on September 3, 2020. Typically that means that they will show up at midnight in your local time zone. The limited-run show will contain 10 episodes total and new episodes will premiere weekly in subsequent weeks.

How to watch Raised By Wolves from anywhere

Even if critics weren't floored by the first six episodes they were screened ahead of time, it's hard to resist the pull of Ridley Scott and others doing a sci-fi show so on brand. With HBO Max's initial roll out problems with partners, you may not be in a position to see the story however.

That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

How to watch Raised By Wolves in the U.S.

The easiest way to watch Raised By Wolves online is by subscribing to HBO Max directly. It's not the only way though and you may have access included in what you're already paying through a service like AT&T, Charter, Verizon, Cox Communications, Comcast, YouTube TV, Apple or Hulu. If you're already paying for HBO on one of those cable companies or digital providers, you will be able to get access to HBO Max for free.

Signing up for HBO Max will cost you $14.99 per month to subscribe directly. Included in the price is access not just to the new stuff, but all of HBO's original programming like Watchmen, Succession, Barry, Insecure, Westworld and more. HBO Max currently offers a 7-day free trial if you want to test out the service for yourself and watch Raised By Wolves online.

How to watch Raised By Wolves in Canada

HBO Max isn't available in Canada, but you can still find all its content by signing up with the streaming service Crave. Crave costs $9.99 per month and while you could sign up through your cable provider, signing up directly through Crave will get you a free week. Your Crave subscription also gives you access to its original like Letterkenny and you can watch content on a variety of devices including PC, Mac, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung SmartTV, Chromecast and mobile.