PlayStation is holding a PS5 showcase on September 16 where we'll learn more about its upcoming launch games and those to release in the months ahead. If you're looking for where, when, and how to watch it as it's happening, you've come to the right place.

How to watch the PS5 event

You can tune in to the event on PlayStation's official YouTube and Twitch channels at 1pm PT / 4pm ET on Wednesday, September 16.

According to Sony, the 40-minute broadcast will "feature updates on the latest titles from Worldwide Studios and our world-class development partners." You can expect a look at games coming to the PS5 at launch and beyond.

Considering Microsoft just revealed the price and release date of its Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, people are expecting Sony to finally announce the price and release date of the PS5 at this showcase. The company made no mention of this in the announcement of the event, but with holiday 2020 fast approaching, Sony needs to reveal these soon.

Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are expecting to release on November 10, 2020 for $499 and $299, respectively. Both will be available for preorder on September 22. It remains to be see whether Sony will attempt to undercut the competition's pricing with either of its consoles.