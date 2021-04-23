It's been over 25 years since fans of the 90s fighting game series got to see Johnny Cage, Sonya Blade, Raiden, Sub-Zero, and all of their favorite characters on the big screen but now they'll get to once again as Warner Bros. has rebooted the franchise and we have all the details on how you can watch the new Mortal Kombat film online.

When Mortal Kombat first made its theatrical debut in 1995, the film was a big hit and a trilogy was planned. However, following the release of its sequel, Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, the third film was cancelled and fans of the series were left in the dark as to whether or not they would ever see another Mortal Kombat film again.

Featuring a story by Oren Uziel and Greg Russo, the Mortal Kombat reboot is the feature directorial debut of Australian filmmaker Simon McQuoid. The film will release in theaters and on HBO Max beginning on Friday, April 23 in the U.S. However, it's worth noting that it will only be available to watch on HBO's streaming service for 31 days following its release, so watch it while you can.

The Mortal Kombat reboot tells the story of MMA fighter Cole Young who is being hunted by the best warrior of Outworld's Emperor Shang Tsung, Sub Zero. As Cole fears for his family's life, he speaks with Special Forces Major Jax who has the same dragon marking on his chest as he does. Jax tells Cole to seek out Sonya Blade and he soon finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden.

As Raiden grants sanctuary to all those who bear the dragon mark, Cole stays at his temple where he trains with the warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao, and the rogue mercenary Kano. Together they train in preparation for the deathmatch tournament known as "Mortal Kombat". However, not only are the lives of Earth's greatest champions on the line but so is the universe.

Whether you grew up playing the fighting game on Super Nintendo or Sega Genesis or just want to see some gruesome fatalities, we'll show you how to watch the new Mortal Kombat film from anywhere in the world.

Mortal Kombat: When and where?

The new Mortal Kombat film from Warner Bros. will be available to stream online on Friday, April 23 on HBO Max in the U.S. The R-rated film will be available at no additional cost for HBO Max subscribers and it has a runtime of one hour and fifty minutes.

How to watch Mortal Kombat in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and want to watch the new Mortal Kombat film, then you'll need to be an HBO Max subscriber to do so. Mortal Kombat will be available at no additional cost for all HBO Max subscribers beginning on Friday, April 23 and the film will remain on the streaming service for 31 days.

Signing up for HBO Max will cost you $14.99 per month but for the price, you'll get access to HBO's original programming including shows like The Nevers, Barry, The Flight Attendant, Westworld as well as Zack Snyder's Justice League, Godzilla vs. Kong and other films. The service will also let you watch a number of popular shows that aren't on HBO such as Friends and even Rick and Morty.

HBO Max currently offers a 7-day free trial if you want to test out the service for yourself to watch Mortal Kombat.

Stream Mortal Kombat in Canada

Unfortunately for Mortal Kombat fans in Canada, the new film will only be available to stream online following its theatrical run. This means that you'll be able to watch Mortal Kombat on the streaming service Crave once it is done being shown in theaters.

Crave costs $9.99 per month and while you could sign up through your cable provider, signing up directly through Crave will get you a free week. Your subscription also gives you access to Crave Originals and you can watch content on a variety of devices including PC, Mac, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung SmartTV, Chromecast, and mobile.

Get a Mortal Kombat stream in the UK

UK viewers will be able to rent the new Mortal Kombat film on Amazon Prime Video as a view-on-demand (VOD) purchase beginning on Friday, April 23. Renting the film will cost you £15.99 and you'll be able to watch Mortal Kombat for 48 hours after pressing play for the first time.

