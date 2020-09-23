In-between Premier League fixtures, round three of the Carabao Cup takes place this week with a number of top teams now involved in the competition. It's an all-Premier League affair in this game as Leicester City welcome Arsenal to the King Power Stadium. Don't miss a moment with our Leicester vs Arsenal live stream guide.

Owing to European involvement, both sides are entering this year's Carabao Cup at the third round. This clash is also the only third-round tie to feature two Premier League teams.

Arsenal showed their domestic cup prowess last season, taking home the FA Cup, while also defeating Premier League title holders Liverpool to lift this year's Community Shield. That being said, they exited the Carabao Cup at the fourth round last time out.

The Gunners have, however, looked good so far in the league with two victories from two to open the season. Mikel Arteta's side saw off fellow London side Fulham 3-0 in their opening fixture with a 2-1 triumph following a week later at home to other cross-town rivals West Ham.

Leicester also achieved maximum points from their opening two Premier League games with a convincing 3-0 victory away at newly-promoted West Brom followed by a thrilling 4-2 home win against Burnley. Leicester reached last year's Carabao Cup semi-final stage but bowed out following an aggregate defeat to Aston Villa over two legs.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Leicester vs Arsenal no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Leicester vs Arsenal: Where and when?

All eyes will be on the King Power Stadium on Wednesday for this match which is set to take place behind closed doors. Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST local time.

That makes it a 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT start for U.S. folks tuning in. For those watching the game from Australia, it's a 4:45am AEST start on Thursday morning.

Watch Leicester vs Arsenal online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Carabao Cup further down in this guide. If you're looking to watch the Leicester vs Arsenal game, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

