Gameweek four of the 2020/21 Premier League continues today with this fixture that sees Manchester City travel to Elland Road to face newly-promoted Leeds United. Don't miss a moment with our Leeds vs Man City live stream guide.

After three Premier League games, Leeds United have surprised most pundits by claiming six points. After an opening-day 4-3 defeat at titleholders Liverpool in which The Whites put in a valiant display, the side have gone on to record two victories over fellow Premier League newbies Fulham and Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United.

Marcelo Bielsa's team did crash out of the Carabao Cup at the second-round stage, however, after Hull City of the Championship beat them on penalties following a 1-1 scoreline in regular time.

Manchester City have had a mixed start to the Premier League. The Citizens won their opening game at Wolves 3-1, though they followed that up with a somewhat humiliating 5-2 home defeat at the hands of Leicester City. Due to their later start to the campaign owing to their participation in the last season's delayed Champion's League, The Sky Blues will be desperate to get some point on the board and improve their league position.

In the Carabao Cup, Man City have so far dispatched of Bournemouth in the third round and local rival Burnley in the round of 16 to progress to the quarter-finals. The cupholders will travel to Arsenal in December in the standout tie of the next round.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Leeds vs Man City no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Leeds vs Man City: Where and when?

All eyes will be on Elland Road on Saturday for this match which is set to take place behind closed doors. Kick-off is at 5:30pm BST local time.

That makes it a 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT start for U.S. folks tuning in. For those watching the game from Australia, it's a 2:30am AEST start on Sunday morning.

Watch the Premier League online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Premier League further down in this guide. If you're looking to watch the Leeds vs Man City game, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

