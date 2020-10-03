Gameweek four of the 2020/21 Premier League continues today with this fixture that sees Manchester City travel to Elland Road to face newly-promoted Leeds United. Don't miss a moment with our Leeds vs Man City live stream guide.
After three Premier League games, Leeds United have surprised most pundits by claiming six points. After an opening-day 4-3 defeat at titleholders Liverpool in which The Whites put in a valiant display, the side have gone on to record two victories over fellow Premier League newbies Fulham and Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United.
Marcelo Bielsa's team did crash out of the Carabao Cup at the second-round stage, however, after Hull City of the Championship beat them on penalties following a 1-1 scoreline in regular time.
Manchester City have had a mixed start to the Premier League. The Citizens won their opening game at Wolves 3-1, though they followed that up with a somewhat humiliating 5-2 home defeat at the hands of Leicester City. Due to their later start to the campaign owing to their participation in the last season's delayed Champion's League, The Sky Blues will be desperate to get some point on the board and improve their league position.
In the Carabao Cup, Man City have so far dispatched of Bournemouth in the third round and local rival Burnley in the round of 16 to progress to the quarter-finals. The cupholders will travel to Arsenal in December in the standout tie of the next round.
Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Leeds vs Man City no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.
Leeds vs Man City: Where and when?
All eyes will be on Elland Road on Saturday for this match which is set to take place behind closed doors. Kick-off is at 5:30pm BST local time.
That makes it a 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT start for U.S. folks tuning in. For those watching the game from Australia, it's a 2:30am AEST start on Sunday morning.
Watch the Premier League online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Premier League further down in this guide. If you're looking to watch the Leeds vs Man City game, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the Premier League. Get in on this deal now!
How to stream Leeds vs Man City live in the UK
Sky Sports has got the broadcast rights to this Premier League game between Leeds and Man City with the game being shown on its dedicated Sky Sports Premier League channel and for streaming via its Sky Go app. If you're don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV plan, you can get a Now TV Sky Sports monthly pass for just £25 that also gets you access to all of Sky's sports channels and coverage of not only the Premier League, but the Carabao Cup, UEFA Nations League games, NFL, select MLS games, and much more.
Sign up for a Now TV Sky Sports Month Pass
How to stream Leeds vs Man City live in the U.S.
The most robust 2020/21 Premier League coverage in the U.S. will be offered by NBCUniversal's new streaming service Peacock. Of the 380 total fixtures, more than 175 will be exclusively shown on Peacock with the remaining games on NBCSN and other NBC channels. Leeds vs Man City is being shown on NBC.
For streaming, your best ways to access the Leeds vs Man City game is with Sling or FuboTV that live stream from partner channels NBCSN, NBC Universo, and Telemundo.
If you're outside of the States and want to tune in to NBC's coverage, you can use a VPN as mentioned above to watch the same feed you would from home.
Sling TV
Sling's Blue plan gets you 45 sports channels including NBC Sports Network. You can watch for 3 days for free.
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to NBC and NBCSN which gets you access to plenty of Premier League soccer. There's also a 7-day free trial.
How to stream Leeds vs Man City live in Australia
Optus Sport has a three-year deal with the Premier League meaning it has exclusive rights to show every single fixture live Down Under – including Leeds vs Man City. The game kicks off at 2:30am AEST.
It's available for streaming via the Optus Sport mobile, PC, or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast, or Apple TV. Those who aren't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$15 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.
How to stream Leeds vs Man City live in Canada
Sports streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches in Canada.
The network is offering a one-month free trial followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Of course, if you are outside Canada, you can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.