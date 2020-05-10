With a stand-out performance from Avengers star Mark Ruffalo that sees him play dual roles, I Know This Much Is True looks set to be one of the most talked about new shows during lockdown - read on to find out how to watch the miniseries online from anywhere in the world.
Adapted from Wally Lamb's best-selling novel and directed by A Place Beyond the Pines' Derek Cianfranc, the unflinching drama sees Ruffalo play both Dominick Birdsey as well as his identical twin Thomas.
Construction worker Dominick is struggling to take care of his unpredictable brother - a paranoid schizophrenic whose behaviour has become increasingly dangerous,
With Dominick also trying to manage his mother's failing health, the weight of the pressure plunges his own life into crisis.
Starring alongside Ruffalo Ruffalo, are Oscar-winner Melissa Leo, Rosie O'Donnell, Archie Panjabi, Juliette Lewis, Kathryn Hahn and Imogen Poots.
Read on for full details on how to stream I Know This Much Is True no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.
I Know This Much Is True - Where and when?
The six-episode series is a HBO Original and gets its premiere on the pay TV network debuts at 9pm PT/ET on Sunday, May 10, with new episodes of the 6-part series being aired in the same slot on the network thereafter.
Watch I Know This Much Is True online from outside your country
We have details for how US, UK, Australian and Canadian drama fans can watch the show further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching I Know This Much Is True, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allows you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some more options that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch I Know This Much Is True. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch I Know This Much Is True online in the U.S. exclusively on HBO for free
The show gets its premiere on HBO on Sunday May 10 at 9pm ET, with new episodes set to be broadcast at the same time each week thereafter. If you're not already a HBO subscriber, you don't have to commit to an expensive cable package, thanks to the standalone HBO Now streaming service. This costs a reasonable $14.99 a month and there's a free 7-day trial on offer so you can see if it's right for you.
There's also the option of getting HBO as an add-on with popular streaming service Hulu. Its baseline package costs just $5.99 a month, and HBO will set you back an additional $14.99pm on top of that - though both offer free trial periods.
HBO via Amazon Prime Channels
Start a 7-day free trial of HBO via Amazon. You can sign up for a free 30-day Prime membership if you don't already have one as well.
Stream I Know This Much Is True in Canada
As with most HBO content, I Know This Much Is True will be exclusively broadcast in Canada on Crave. The network offers subscriptions either direct from your cable provider, or you can get a standalone Crave + Movies + HBO membership for $19.98 CAD a month. All episodes of I Know This Much Is True will be shown on Crave on Sunday's at 9pm ET from May 10 - the same time as they're broadcast in the US.
How to stream I Know This Much Is True in the UK
I Know This Much Is True is being broadcast in the UK exclusively on Sky Atlantic with the first episode set to first air at 2am BST, and then at the more sensible hour of 9pm, on May 11 - the day after the series begins in the US. Episodes are also set to be available to stream on-demand thereafter (as will all future episodes), either with your Sky package, or via a Now TV subscription. Now TV normally costs £8.99, but SKy are currently offering a deal whereby you can pick up a Now TV Entertainment Pass for just £6.99 a month if you sign up to the service for a year.
Stream I Know This Much Is True in Australia
Viewers Down Under will need to head to Fox Showcase to watch the highly anticipated drama, which is set to be shown weekly on the network at 8.30pm from Monday May 11.
You'll need a basic Foxtel subscription to view the channel, which will set you back AU$49 a month, but if you're looking for the full package with a Netflix membership included then it'll cost $99 a month.
