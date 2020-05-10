With a stand-out performance from Avengers star Mark Ruffalo that sees him play dual roles, I Know This Much Is True looks set to be one of the most talked about new shows during lockdown - read on to find out how to watch the miniseries online from anywhere in the world.

Adapted from Wally Lamb's best-selling novel and directed by A Place Beyond the Pines' Derek Cianfranc, the unflinching drama sees Ruffalo play both Dominick Birdsey as well as his identical twin Thomas.

Construction worker Dominick is struggling to take care of his unpredictable brother - a paranoid schizophrenic whose behaviour has become increasingly dangerous,

With Dominick also trying to manage his mother's failing health, the weight of the pressure plunges his own life into crisis.

Starring alongside Ruffalo Ruffalo, are Oscar-winner Melissa Leo, Rosie O'Donnell, Archie Panjabi, Juliette Lewis, Kathryn Hahn and Imogen Poots.

Read on for full details on how to stream I Know This Much Is True no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

I Know This Much Is True - Where and when?

The six-episode series is a HBO Original and gets its premiere on the pay TV network debuts at 9pm PT/ET on Sunday, May 10, with new episodes of the 6-part series being aired in the same slot on the network thereafter.

Watch I Know This Much Is True online from outside your country

We have details for how US, UK, Australian and Canadian drama fans can watch the show further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching I Know This Much Is True, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allows you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web.