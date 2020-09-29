Donald Trump and Joe Biden will finally debate each other, face-to-face on September 29 during the first presidential debate. With just over a month until the November 3 election date, this debate should provide voters a critical look at how each candidate directly compares. This first debate will be helmed by Fox News' Chris Wallace as the moderator.

This debate will be 90 minutes long and be broken up into 15-minute segments around several different topics. The format should allow for each person to provide some back and forth before moving on. Additionally, there will be no commercial breaks taking place.

We know that the exact questions will be evolving up until the last minute to include all news-related developments. The subjects of those questions have been announced though and will cover each candidates' prior records, the economy, COVID-19, the Supreme Court, and racial divides in our cities. Previous presidential debates have sometimes been less interesting, but there's a palpable tension that should make this debate compelling.

First presidential debate: Where and when?

The first presidential debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump will take place Tuesday, September 29. The event begins at 9:00 PM ET. The election is just over a month away and this debate, taking place at Case Western Reserve University in Ohio, will surely provide plenty to talk about.

Watch the first presidential debate online from the U.S.

In the U.S., the first presidential debate will be broadcast on all major news networks, including ABC, CBS, CNN, C-SPAN, Fox, MSNBC, NBC, and MSNBC.

Not only will it be shown on the major networks, but you can catch the 90-minute debate on YouTube as well.

Hulu TV, FuboTV, AT&T TV Now, and Sling TV will all carry the debate. Sling TV may be the most compelling choice for subscribers and non-subscribers. Anyone can tune into CNN Town Hall's coverage without even entering a credit card. Of course, you can watch the debate on other channels, like CNN (SLING Blue, $30/mo. or SLING Orange, $30/mo.), if you are a Sling subscriber.

Watch the first presidential debate online from anywhere

There are plenty of free ways to access the first presidential debate from around the world. For those Political junkies who can't tune in directly for various reasons might be better served with a workaround.

That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for more options?

Here are some other VPNs that are on sale right now.

Watch the first presidential debate online from Canada

Those in Canada eager to hear how Biden and Trump face off against each other should be able to tune in via YouTube. If you'd prefer a different network's stream you can take advantage of a VPN option to gain access to Sling or other network's coverage.

Watch the first presidential debate online from UK

Similar to Canada, the best option for ex-pats or anyone abroad looking to keep up with the news coming from the debate, will be to tune in via YouTube. While Sling TV is only available for U.S. subscribers, there may be a VPN solution that can help you gain access to the full lineup of news networks on the streaming TV service.