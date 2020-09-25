Along with the music video, Fornite is also premiering two BTS-inspired Emotes that were choreographed by BTS themselves. Both Fortnite Emotes are now available to own by heading to the Item Shop in-game.

An all-new BTS music video is heading to Fortnite's Party Royale for a world premiere event you won't be able to watch anywhere else. Just this week, Billboard announced that the group's latest single "Dynamite" has reached #1 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. Chart. To celebrate the single's success, BTS is premiering a new choreography version of the music video which will premiere first inside of the Fortnite game.

BTS 'Dynamite' Music Video Choreography Version: When & where

The new BTS music video "Dynamite (Choreography Version)" is premiering live inside of the Fortnite game this Friday, September 25 at 8PM EDT / Saturday, September 26 at 9AM KST. You can watch for free by heading to the Party Royale mode once you have Fortnite installed.

If you miss the live premiere, the music video will be rebroadcast on Saturday, September 26 at 8AM EDT / 9PM KST.

How to watch BTS 'Dynamite' Music Video Choreography Version premiere live from anywhere

This weekend's event takes place inside Fortnite so you'll want to make sure you've fired up the game several minutes early to ensure you don't miss a second of the new video. Once the game is on, you'll want to navigate to Fortnite's Party Royale island by pressing the 'Change' box in the bottom-right corner of the Lobby screen and selecting the "Party Royale" mode. The video will be shown at the Main Stage so be careful not to get lost!

Fortnite's Party Royale mode is available on Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Unfortunately, you will not be able to use an iOS device or MacBook to access the show. If you're new to Fortnite, be sure to download it for free now so that you're ready once the show begins!

You'll need to ensure that your game is running the latest version of Fortnite, so be sure to check that early if you're already a Fortnite player and update if necessary. If you are unable to access Fortnite locally due to an IP ban or location restriction, try out a VPN service like ExpressVPN so you can gain access today.