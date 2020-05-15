Dortmund were in fantastic form before the pandemic halted the season, sitting just four points behind leaders Bayern Munich and they'll be looking to maintain their title challenge with a home win on Saturday in the Revierderby. Schalke also have plenty to play for - despite having failed to win any of their last seven league matches- they're still very much in the mix for Europa League qualification.

The unexpected lockdown break appears to have been a boon for Schalke as it has allowed key trio Salif Sane, Suat Serdar, and Daniel Caligiuri to all recover from injuries with all three players expected to figure in Saturday's game.

The same can't be said for Dortmund who may be without Emre Can and Alex Witsel, with both players picking up knocks in training. Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke: Where and when?

These local rivals get back to Bundesliga action at Dortmund's Signal-Iduna-Park on Saturday May 16. Kick off is at at 3.30pm local time (CEST). That means a 2.30pm BST kick-off in the UK and a 9.30pm ET / 6.30am PT start in the US. For those tuning in from Australia, it's an 11.30pm AEST start Down Under.

Watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this crucial Bundesliga clash further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options available.