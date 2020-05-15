The Bundesliga restarts this weekend with a tantalizing local derby - don't miss a moment by following our Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 live stream guide below.
Dortmund were in fantastic form before the pandemic halted the season, sitting just four points behind leaders Bayern Munich and they'll be looking to maintain their title challenge with a home win on Saturday in the Revierderby. Schalke also have plenty to play for - despite having failed to win any of their last seven league matches- they're still very much in the mix for Europa League qualification.
The unexpected lockdown break appears to have been a boon for Schalke as it has allowed key trio Salif Sane, Suat Serdar, and Daniel Caligiuri to all recover from injuries with all three players expected to figure in Saturday's game.
The same can't be said for Dortmund who may be without Emre Can and Alex Witsel, with both players picking up knocks in training. Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke 04 no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.
Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke: Where and when?
These local rivals get back to Bundesliga action at Dortmund's Signal-Iduna-Park on Saturday May 16. Kick off is at at 3.30pm local time (CEST). That means a 2.30pm BST kick-off in the UK and a 9.30pm ET / 6.30am PT start in the US. For those tuning in from Australia, it's an 11.30pm AEST start Down Under.
Watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this crucial Bundesliga clash further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Schalke. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke online in the U.S. exclusively on Fox Sport
Pay TV sports service Fox Sport is the U.S. TV home to the Bundesliga with live games being shown across a combination of FOX Sports 1, FOX Sports 2, FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer Plus and Univision Deportes each match week.
Sunday's game is set to be shown live on Fox Sports 1 along with FOX Soccer Match Pass, FOX Deportes and Foxsports.com, with kick-off at 9.30pm ET or 6.30am PT.
Fox Sport can be accessed via most cable providers, as well as TV streaming services such as as FuboTV and Sling, They also carry free trials, so it's worth checking out if you're of cord cutting persuasion.
Stream for free
Sling TV
Sling has a variety of plans available, and for a limited time you can get started with it for just $20 for the first month. Sign up today so you don't miss any of the action.
How to stream Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke live in the UK
You'll need to be a BT Sports customer to watch all the action from Signal-Iduna-Park on Saturday in the UK.
The subscription service has exclusive live rights for the Bundesliga for the region is available as part of the provider's range of TV and broadband packages (https://www.bt.com/sport/tv/) - as well as being offered as an add-on with sky.
There's now also the option of a BT Sport Monthly Pass, priced at just £25 a month(https://www.bt.com/sport/monthly-pass) on a contract-free basis.
Live stream Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke live in Australia
If you're planning on watching the return of top flight German football in Australia, then you'll need to be a beIN Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the tournament for Australia.
You'll need to be ready to tune in at 11.30pm AEDT on Sunday night to watch the action from Dortmund.
Live stream Bundesliga soccer live in Canada
Subscription TV channel Sportsnetis the place to head for Canadians looking to end their soccer drought who have exclusive live rights to show this match and the rest of this year's Bundesliga.
If you don't get Sportsnet as part of your package, or are looking to cut the cord, you can sign up to its Sportsnet Now service to live stream all the Bundesliga matches Canada has to offer - and from a wide range of devices. You'll need the more premium SN Now+ offering to watch the game, which costs CA$9.99 for a 7-day trial - or $27.99 a month if you want to keep it on a commitment-free basis.
