After a near-five month break, Champions League football is back. A number of teams are picking up where they left off with the second leg of the round of 16 including Bayern Munich who play host to English side Chelsea today. Read our guide below to find out how to get a reliable live stream of Bayern Munich vs Chelsea.
The game is tipped heavily in Munich's favor after a 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of this last-16 tie. Those three away goals, two from Serge Gnabry and one from Robert Lewandowski, mean that Chelsea need to score at least three away goals of their own at the Allianz in order to stand a chance at progressing, something they haven't done in the Champions League knockout rounds since 2009.
Following the enforced season break, both sides returned to domestic action with the German Bundesliga resuming in May and England's Premier League following suit in June. The Bavarians won this year's Bundesliga title at a canter, securing a record eighth consecutive title. Hans-Dieter Flick's side also went on to lift this season's German Cup meaning the Champions League represents the opportunity for the treble this year.
Chelsea's return to competitive football has also been good, though not quite so flush with silverware. Seven victories from nine post-lockdown Premier League games saw the Pensioners finish fourth in the league, securing Champions League football for next season. Frank Lampard's side did progress to the FA Cup final only to fall 2-1 at the hands of London rivals Arsenal. The Champions League is Chelsea's last opportunity to take home a trophy this campaign.
It's set to be an entertaining Champions League encounter with the winner heading to Portugal to see out the remainder of the tournament in a one-off, 12-day event. Read on to find out how to watch the match no matter where you are in the world.
Bayern Munich vs Chelsea: Where and when?
Friday's match takes place behind closed doors at the Allianz Arena with kick-off set for 9pm local time.
That makes it an 8pm BST in the UK, 3pm ET / 12pm PT start for folks tuning in from the U.S., and a 5am AEST kick off on Sunday morning for folks tuning in from Australia.
Watch Bayern Munich vs Chelsea online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Champions League further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Bayern Munich vs Chelsea, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where using one of the best VPN (Virtual Private Network) options can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch the Champions League. Get in on this deal now!
How to watch Bayern Munich vs Chelsea online in the U.S.
CBS Sports just became the exclusive English-language home of the Europa League and Champions League in the United States. All of the games are available to stream live via CBS All Acces, including Bayern Munich vs Chelsea. Kick-off for the game is at 3pm ET / 12pm PT.
Alternatively, TUDN has Spanish-language coverage of the game and you can use FuboTV to watch live.
If you find yourself unable to access local coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined above remains one of the best services currently out there.
CBS All Access
You can watch all of the remaining 2019/20 Europa League and Champions League games via CBS All Access. Sign up now and enjoy a 7-day free trial.
How to stream Bayern Munich vs Chelsea live in the UK
The remaining 2019/20 Europa League and Champions League matches will be broadcast on BT Sport, the exclusive rights holder for the competitions in the UK.
If you're not yet signed up with BT Sport, you can get a monthly pass for just £25 that also gets you access to BT's upcoming European football, Australian A-League football, UFC events, and more.
How to stream Bayern Munich vs Chelsea live in Canada
DAZN is the rights holder for live Champions League matches this season in Canada and will be showing all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Bayern Munich vs Chelsea.
The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Champions League match left without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.
Live stream Bayern Munich vs Chelsea live in Australia
If you're planning on watching Bayern Munich vs Chelsea in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sport subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the Champions League Down Under.
Kick-off in Australia is at 5am AEST in the early hours of Sunday morning.
