The game is tipped heavily in Munich's favor after a 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of this last-16 tie. Those three away goals, two from Serge Gnabry and one from Robert Lewandowski, mean that Chelsea need to score at least three away goals of their own at the Allianz in order to stand a chance at progressing, something they haven't done in the Champions League knockout rounds since 2009.

After a near-five month break, Champions League football is back. A number of teams are picking up where they left off with the second leg of the round of 16 including Bayern Munich who play host to English side Chelsea today. Read our guide below to find out how to get a reliable live stream of Bayern Munich vs Chelsea.

Following the enforced season break, both sides returned to domestic action with the German Bundesliga resuming in May and England's Premier League following suit in June. The Bavarians won this year's Bundesliga title at a canter, securing a record eighth consecutive title. Hans-Dieter Flick's side also went on to lift this season's German Cup meaning the Champions League represents the opportunity for the treble this year.

Chelsea's return to competitive football has also been good, though not quite so flush with silverware. Seven victories from nine post-lockdown Premier League games saw the Pensioners finish fourth in the league, securing Champions League football for next season. Frank Lampard's side did progress to the FA Cup final only to fall 2-1 at the hands of London rivals Arsenal. The Champions League is Chelsea's last opportunity to take home a trophy this campaign.

It's set to be an entertaining Champions League encounter with the winner heading to Portugal to see out the remainder of the tournament in a one-off, 12-day event. Read on to find out how to watch the match no matter where you are in the world.

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea: Where and when?

Friday's match takes place behind closed doors at the Allianz Arena with kick-off set for 9pm local time.

That makes it an 8pm BST in the UK, 3pm ET / 12pm PT start for folks tuning in from the U.S., and a 5am AEST kick off on Sunday morning for folks tuning in from Australia.

Watch Bayern Munich vs Chelsea online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Champions League further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Bayern Munich vs Chelsea, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where using one of the best VPN (Virtual Private Network) options can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.