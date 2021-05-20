Pendleton Ward's animated TV series Adventure Time first premiered on Cartoon Network back in 2010. The show chronicles the adventures of a boy named Finn and his best friend Jake who is a dog with the magical power to change his size and shape at will. After 10 seasons on Cartoon Network, the series finale of Adventure Time aired on Cartoon Network in 2018.

Finn the Human and Jake the Dog will finally be reunited in HBOMax's latest Adventure Time special and we have all the details on how you can watch Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Together Again online.

When preparing for the launch of HBO Max, HBO and Cartoon Network decided to revive some of Pendleton Ward's old ideas for the show in the form of four hour-long specials that would be exclusive to the streaming service. The first special, titled BMO, premiered in June of last year told the origin story of the sentient video game console of the same name as it battled in space while the second special, titled Obsidian, featured Princess Bubblegum and Marceline the Vampire Queen on a quest in the Glass Kingdom.

Now in Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Together Again, Finn and Jake will reunite to discover their brother bond as they embark on their biggest adventure yet before the final special in the series, titled Wizard City, arrives later this year.

Whether you've been watching Adventure Time since the show first premiered back in 2010 or just want to see Finn and Jake reunited one last time, we'll show you exactly how to watch Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Together Again from anywhere in the world.

Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Together Again: When and where?

The latest Adventure Time: Distant Lands special titled Together Again will premiere on HBO Max on Thursday, May 20. As was the case with the two previous specials, BMO and Obsidian, Together Again will also have a runtime of one hour.

How to watch Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Together Again in the U.S.

If you live in the U.S. and want to watch Adventure Time: Distant Lands - Together Again, then you'll need to be an HBO Max subscriber to do so. Signing up for HBO Max will cost you $14.99 per month but for the price, you'll get access to HBO's original programming including shows like Watchmen, Succession, Barry, Westworld as well as Mortal Kombat and other films. The service will also let you watch a number of popular shows that aren't on HBO such as Friends (including the upcoming reunion special) and even Rick and Morty.

HBO Max currently offers a 7-day free trial if you want to test out the service for yourself to watch the latest Adventure Time: Distant Lands special.