The 63rd annual Daytona 500 race will be more than a little different as COVID has raged in the year since the last Daytona 500 race. One of the largest changes will be in the limited attendance of fans watching in-person. Instead of selling out the more than 100,000 person capacity stadium, NASCAR officials have limited the event to just 30,000 in-person fans.
There has also been some driver changes as both Bubba Wallace and Daniel Suarez will be suiting up for different teams than they did last year. Wallace will be driving for 23XI Racing while Suarez will be driving for the Trackhouse Racing Team this year.
If you can't catch all of the race on TV or streaming on a mobile device, you can always catch it on the radio. Both Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will be providing audio coverage. Of course, whether you watch or listen everyone will be checking to see if Denny Hamlin adds yet another win in this year's main event.
2021 Daytona 500: when and where
The 2021 Daytona 500 kicks off from Daytona Florida as the beginning to a new racing season when it airs on FOX on February 14 at 2:30 PM ET.
Watch the 2021 Daytona 500 from the US
For people in the US, you can watch on FOX, either with your antenna or cable connection when it airs live on Sunday February 14, at 2:30 PM ET. If you subscribe to a cable network you should also have access to the FOX Sport app to stream the race live or on-demand later.
Of course, FOX is also carried by over-the-top streaming service FuboTV, which stands apart from similar services as it heavily focuses on sports programmingl. Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and there's a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means you can potentially watch the Daytona 500 on Sunday for free! FuboTV is the most comprehensive option Fubo offers access to FOX, CBS, NBC, NFL Network, and ESPN, which covers plenty of sports going forward beyond racing.
Watch the 2021 Daytona 500 from anywhere
If you don't have access to FOX directly or Fubo, you'll want to find another way to log into one of those services if you're outside the US.
That's where one of the best VPNs (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there.
VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service's 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for more options?
Watch the 2021 Daytona 500 from Canada
Those in Canada eager to see the Daytona 500, TSN will be the official provider of the race. Viewers who have a cable subscription can watch that way. Others using a VPN can gain access through one of the other available services.
Watch the 2021 Daytona 500 from UK
Viewers in the UK can watch on Premier Sports and coverage begins at 7 PM GMT. Premier Sports is available on Sky TV as well as Virgin Media and can be had for £9.99/month.
