Since many of us are working from home these days anyway, why not utilize the devices and services we have lying around to get the job done? Thanks to a partnership between Google and Zoom, you can now start, join, and receive Zoom calls on your Nest Hub Max smart speaker. To get started, you need to connect your accounts to the Google Home app. We'll walk you through how to do just that in the steps below.

How to use Zoom on the Nest Hub Max

Open the Google Home app on your smartphone. Tap on your profile icon/avatar in the top right corner. Scroll down to Services, and tap on Voice and video calls. Tap on Video & Voice Apps. Tap on Zoom to create or link your account. Tap Link Account. Tap to Authorize linking of your accounts. Now, simply ask your Google Assistant on your Nest Hub Max to "start a Zoom call."

The Google Assistant will give you the option to start a new meeting, join with a meeting ID, or join a meeting that is already scheduled on your calendar. The interface looks similar to what you'd see on Zoom on the web, desktop, or one of the best Android phones.