If you've ever opened Google Maps and felt a little overwhelmed with everything it has to offer, we don't blame you. Maps is one of the strongest services in Google's arsenal, but learning the ropes of how everything works isn't exactly easy.

A few of Maps' biggest and best features can be found on its bottom navigation bar, one of which is Saved Lists. Taking full advantage of your Saved places in Maps can really help to streamline your experience of using the app, but getting started with it can be tricky.

Today, we're going to take the mystery out of Maps' Saved feature and show you how it works to make sure you're getting the most out of it.

How to access your Saved Lists in Google Maps

First thing's first, you need to know how to access Saved Lists in Google Maps. Thankfully, it couldn't be easier. You ready for this?

Open the Google Maps app on your phone. Tap Saved on the bottom navigation bar.

See? That's wasn't so bad.

Now that you're on the Saved page, let's take a closer look at what's offered here.

On the default Lists page, you'll see the lists Google Maps makes for you by default. This includes Favorites, Want to go, and Starred places. You can also create your own lists, but we'll dive into that later on.