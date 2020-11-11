One of the best parts about modern gaming consoles like the PS5 is having the ability to save your favorite moments, then quickly share them with your friends or to social media for others to enjoy. With the new DualSense controller, Sony has replaced its Share button with a Create button that allows for more flexible capturing, sharing, and broadcasting — and it's incredibly easy to use.

How to use the Create button

Press the Create button to the left of the trackpad on the DualSense controller. To capture a 4K image from the PS5, select Take Screenshot. A preview of the screenshot will be displayed in the bottom-left corner of the screen. Select the icon to the left of the Take Screenshot button to capture recent gameplay — you can save anywhere from 15 seconds to an hour of footage, since the PS5 is constantly recording in the background. To begin capturing new footage, select the icon to the right of the Take Screenshot button. You can also begin broadcasting your gameplay to a live audience with the next button to the right.

The PS5's Create button is a significant evolution over the Share button on the PS4's DualShock 4 controller. You can use it not just for quick screenshots, but to capture retroactive gameplay footage much easier than before. You can even start livestreaming all at the touch of a button. The interface is cleaner than before, comprised of just a small black bar at the bottom of the screen, and there are plenty of customizable options through the gear icon at the rightmost end of the interface.

You can choose whether to save your screenshots in PNG or JPG formats, and choose between MP4 and WebM for your video captures. You can also adjust the resolution of your captures, switching between 1080p quality and full-on 4K at 2160p.

Share your gaming experience

This improved interface for screenshots and sharing makes the PS5 feel more social than any previous PlayStation console. Being able to share your gaming experience with others isn't just useful for sharing your favorite moments, it can also be a great way to seek (and provide) help when you're stuck at a certain point in a game. There are plenty of use cases for the Create button — it's up to you to find and use them!