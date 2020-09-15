Marvels Avengers TeamSource: Android Central

Marvel's Avengers contains both a single-player story mode and co-op multiplayer missions. Accessing the latter isn't exactly straightforward, however, so we're here to help simplify everything. Here's how you unlock Marvel's Avengers multiplayer.

How to unlock Marvel's Avengers multiplayer

  1. You need to play the single-player Story Mode.

  2. Upon completion, you'll find multiplayer under the Avengers Initiative.

  3. Single-player missions can only be played by one person.

  4. By contrast, multiplayer missions can be played in up to four-player co-op.

Somewhat confusingly, you can access some (but not all) multiplayer missions and activities while still playing the story mode. If you're ever confused, just look at the description and check if it is a single-player or multiplayer mission.

Right now there are six playable characters in Marvel's Avengers with more coming as free DLC after launch. Kate Bishop, Hawkeye, and Spider-Man (on PlayStation platforms) have all been confirmed so far. When these heroes are added, they will come with new story missions that can be played in co-op. Each hero also comes with a Battle Pass called a Hero Challenge Card.

There are microtransactions in Marvel's Avengers but these are not required for enjoying the additional heroes. Marvel's Avengers is also getting a free next-gen upgrade, so if you buy the game on PS4, you get the PS5 version at no extra cost.

