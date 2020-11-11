The PS5 is a powerful and robust console that's filled with tons of features to help elevate that experience. One of those is something called "Voice Data Collection," which allows the PS5 to analyze voice data while you're using the system to improve certain aspects of it. However, if you'd rather not let Sony have that information, there's a quick and easy way to turn it off.

How to turn off Voice Data Collection on PS5

Setting up your PS5 for the first time can be a bit of hassle, and if you're like most people, you probably just zipped through all of the setup screens as quickly as possible in order to start gaming. During that process, one of the things you can agree to is Voice Data Collection.

Per the PS5, Voice Data Collection works as follows:

To improve the voice features (Chat Transcription and Voice Input to On-screen keyboard), Sony Interactive Entertainment analyzes voice data (excluding voice chat) from your console activity. Any information gathered will be used exclusively for operation and improvements of voice features.

Having this enabled is an easy way to help Sony improve some of its voice features as time goes on, but if you'd rather the company not have access to that data over privacy concerns, disabling Voice Data Collection is quite simple. Here's how to do it:

From the home screen on your PS5, click the Settings icon (it's the gear in the upper-right corner). Scroll down and select Users and Accounts. Select the Privacy tab. From there, select Voice Data Collection. Select Don't Allow.

Sony won't be able to collect any of your voice data when this is done, but even so, you can still use all of the PS5's voice features without a problem. There's probably not that much of a risk to leave Voice Data Collection enabled, but if you'd rather not take your chances, we do appreciate that Sony allows you to turn it off.

