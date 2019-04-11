If you use Spotify on your Android phone, chances are you've noticed videos popping up on the playback screen in place of the normal album artwork. Spotify calls these "Canvas" videos, and while I think they look kinda cool, I also understand how they might annoy some people. Eager to get rid of Canvas videos once and for all? Here's how to turn them off.

How to turn off Canvas videos in the Spotify Android app

Open Spotify on your phone. Tap Your Library on the bottom navigation bar. Tap the settings icon in the top right corner. Scroll down and tap the toggle next to Canvas.

That's it — you've officially turned off Spotify's Canvas videos. Should you ever find yourself wanting to turn them back on, simply repeat the steps shown above.

