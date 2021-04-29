Every PlayStation Now game is available to stream to your PC, meaning over 800 games are at your fingertips if you're a subscriber. For anyone starting these games on PS4 or PS5 and then wanting to pick up on PC where you left off, you'll need a PlayStation Plus membership to transfer your cloud saves. Though you can access these saves through the PS Now app on PC, you'll need to transfer them from the console first in order for it to work. It's a quick and easy process once you know what to do.

How to transfer PS4 & PS5 saves to PlayStation Now on PC

Hover over the game on your home screen. Press the Options button on your controller. Select Upload/Download Saved Data. Next to Console Storage, select Upload. Either choose Upload All or Select and Upload to upload specific game saves.

How to transfer multiple PS4 & PS5 saves to PlayStation Now on PC in bulk

Now, if you have a lot of game saves you'd like to transfer over and don't want to go through each game to do so individually, there's a way to transfer them in bulk, so it's a one-and-done kind of deal.

On your console, go to Settings. Select Saved Data and Game/App Settings. Select either Save Data (PS5) or Save Data (PS4) depending on which you need. Select Console Storage. Under Upload to Cloud Storage, select the games you'd like to upload. Select Upload.

Like I said earlier, you won't be able to access any of this if you don't have a PlayStation Plus membership in addition to PlayStation Now. PlayStation Plus exclusive features are denoted by the yellow Plus icon. That said, it's really worth it to pick up a PS Plus subscription because of all the extra benefits you get, like access to online multiplayer and a couple of free games every month.