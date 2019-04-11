Taking a screenshot using the hardware buttons on the G8 is as simple as it is on any other Android phone. Just hold the volume down and power buttons simultaneously for about a second. The screen will flash white, a screenshot will be saved to your gallery, and a thumbnail will appear in the bottom right corner with the options to quickly share or edit the file.

Taking a screenshot is one of the most basic features we've come to expect on any phone and is a great way to share funny text conversations or keep track of any issues you may encounter in the software. The LG G8 ThinQ doesn't just make it easy to capture screenshots one way; it offers you multiple methods of capturing your screen, giving you more flexibility for situations where the typical method may not be convenient.

If you choose to edit the screenshot, you'll be taken to LG's QuickMemo+ app, which allows you to annotate the image with text or freehand drawings. Of course, you can save or share your edits from within the app.

Taking a screenshot with Air Motion

The G8's Z Camera system sitting in the display notch allows for its new gesture-based Air Motion controls — one of which allows you to take a screenshot. If you're using your phone on a stand or wireless charger and don't have easy access to the volume down and power buttons, this is a useful option to have.

Hover your hand 3-5 inches from the front-facing camera to activate Air Motion. You'll see a multi-colored line appear beneath the notch. Bend your fingers into a loose claw shape and wait for the tracking visual aid to appear on the display. When you're ready to take a screenshot, pinch your fingers together while in the view of the Air Motion visual aid.

That's it! Just like with the traditional button combination, you'll see the display quickly flash white to indicate a screenshot, and you'll be able to edit or share the image right away.

