Capturing a screenshot on your phone is one of its most basic functions. But on a phone as capable as the Galaxy Note 10, there are multiple ways to capture and many things you can do to edit and markup the screenshot before saving or sending it where it needs to go. Here's how you can get it all done.

How to screenshot using a key combination

Open the content you wish to screenshot. At the same time, press both the power button and volume down button for one second. You'll see the screen flash, and the screenshot will briefly appear on the screen. Note that you can't hold the buttons too long, or that will invoke the power-off menu. You only need to hold the buttons together for about one second to capture a screenshot. The screenshot will be instantly shareable via the share button in the bottom bar, but also remains in your notifications and Gallery for sharing later. You can edit the screenshot — including cropping and drawing — by tapping the edit button in the bottom bar after capture.

How to screenshot using a palm swipe

Open the content you wish to screenshot. Place your hand vertically along the left or right edge of your Note 10, and swipe in from that edge with your hand touching the screen. If this method doesn't work, check Settings, Advanced features and Motions and gestures to enable "Palm swipe to capture." You'll see the screen flash, and the screenshot will briefly appear on the screen. The screenshot will be instantly shareable via the bottom bar, but also remain in your notifications and Gallery for sharing later.

How to screenshot using Bixby Voice

Bixby Voice can be useful for taking a screenshot if you're unable to grab the phone to do the button combination or palm swipe.

Open the content you wish to screenshot. If you've configured the Note 10's side button for use with Bixby, press and hold the side button, or if you've configured it, say "Hey Bixby." By default, a long-press of the side button will activate Bixby Voice. With the interface activated, say "take a screenshot." The screenshot will automatically be saved to the Gallery, where you can then view, edit and share it. Note that with the Bixby method, you miss out on the instant edit capabilities of the other methods. You can, however, string together commands to for example "take a screenshot and share it to Twitter" if you want to get elaborate.

Capture more with 'scroll capture'

No matter how you initiate your screenshot, after capturing you'll briefly see a set of options at the bottom of the screen, including "scroll capture." This scroll capture button (on the left side, a box with two down-facing arrows) makes the phone scroll through the content shown on your screen and take multiple screenshots, which are automatically stitched together into one long screen showing everything together. This is particularly useful for capturing a full webpage, a set of directions or a long restaurant menu online.

Just tap the scroll capture button as many times as you want, and as soon as you're done you can share, edit or save the screenshot just like any other.

How to screenshot with the S Pen and Screen Write

If you're inclined to take a screenshot and get right to work on it with your S Pen, you can do just that through Screen Write

Open the content you wish to screenshot. Take out the S Pen to launch Air Command, then select Screen Write. The screen will flash and capture a single screenshot. You're now instantly taken to an editing pane, where you can write on the screen with the S Pen. In the bottom toolbar, you'll see options to select different pen types, as well as change the size and color of the markup. You can quickly undo and redo actions using the arrows in the top-left corner. When finished, tap Share or Save to complete your work.

No matter how you use the screenshot tools on the Note 10, it's clearly one of the most versatile devices when it comes to capturing, editing and sharing content on your phone's screen.