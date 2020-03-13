Your smartphone is a powerful camera tool, and if you can harness it the right way, you can up your photography game in all the right ways. Landscape photos are a good starting point because they aren't complicated subjects, and that's why you don't always have to settle for a simple point-and-shoot scenario. Here are a few ways to make these photos more interesting when you shoot them. How to set up a landscape photo

Launching a camera app and tilting your phone sideways is easy enough to get started, but as you do that, take a moment to gauge the scene in front of you. Is it a wide vista, like a mountain range that seems to merge with the sky and clouds? Is it an interesting cityscape or a sunset on the beach? No matter what natural beauty, taking an extra moment to get a good shot is worth it when time is on your side. It's also worth learning the different shooting modes and options your smartphone camera affords you. If there's an HDR (high dynamic range) mode available, try it out. If you can adjust exposure and shadows yourself before shooting, try that as well.

The worst times to shoot faraway landscape photos (and many other types of outdoor shots, too) is at midday around noon on a sunny day. The sun is at its peak and drowns out any color to the sky and shadows on the ground. Bare that in mind when you get ready to shoot because you may have options to mitigate the effects. How to change your angles and perspective

As humans, we perceive images differently when the angles change, and that's no different from photography. Think of how a mountain range looks when you're able to capture it from an airplane window at a lower angle. Then consider how a mountain or volcano might look hovering over a scene below. One good rule of thumb is to use part of a scene to create a greater sense of distance. For example, if you have a pathway leading somewhere, try shooting it from a lower angle. The lines and depth of field make the background look and feel less static. It's not as easy to do this with a phone because the shutter is on the screen, but most devices use the volume buttons as hard shutters, so that's one option. Another is to use the timer (look for the icon that looks like a clock). With that set, you can tap to focus and give yourself enough time to take the photo after hitting the shutter.