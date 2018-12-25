Insert the power cord into the back of your console and plug it into an outlet .

Getting a new PlayStation 4 console is exciting, but the setup can be intimidating if you aren't sure of what to do. Sony makes the process fairly intuitive if you're good with technology, but we'll give you a step-by-step guide on how to set up your new console so you can get started playing your favorite games as quickly as possible.

Now what?

Once your PlayStation 4 is connected to your television and turned on, you can begin the process of setting up your system and PlayStation Network account digitally. Just follow the prompts on screen as instructed.

Select your language. Set up your internet connection through Wi-Fi. Set the date and time. Read through and accept the user agreement (think of this as the terms and conditions).

Once this is all done, a system update should automatically start downloading provided that you are connected to the internet. The update will cause your PS4 to restart during installation.

After the update has installed you can either create a new PlayStation Network account or sign into an existing one.

To create a new PlayStation Network account, turn on your console.

On the startup screen, select New User. Select Create a User. Enter the information it asks for in the applicable fields such as your chosen PlayStation Network ID, email, password, and any credit card or PayPal info you'd like tied to your account.

Why do I need to wait for a system update?

The latest system update is needed in order for you to access online features. If you don't update your console, there is very little that you can actually do until it is updated. Most features on a PlayStation 4 rely on online functionality in some way.

I cannot log into or sign up for an account

If you're attempting to create a new account or log into an existing one on your new PlayStation 4, you may be met with an error. During the holiday season, and especially on Christmas morning, this is common due to a high influx of people who are doing the very same as you. The PlayStation Network is being overwhelmed and suffering some technical difficulties due to the demand. Don't panic, just wait it out.

Will I need to wait for games to download before I can start playing?

Yes! Whether you purchase a game digitally or pick up a physical disc, they'll need to download before you can start playing. Thankfully, popping in a disc installs the game file much faster than it would if you were doing it over the internet, but you still may need to wait for a smaller update to take place once the game has downloaded.

Almost every game receives updates over the internet periodically to make sure that they are running as well as possible. If players find problems within the game that deters from the experience, developers will issue patches (updates) to fix these, or even add new content that wasn't shipped on the disc.

Why can't I play multiplayer games online?

If you're having trouble playing multiplayer games online, it could be one of two issues: Either the game's servers/your internet are experiencing problems (you'll just need to wait this out) or you do not have PlayStation Plus. PS Plus is a paid subscription service that allows members to play online games, receive exclusive discounts on games, and much more.

What is PlayStation Plus and why do I need it?