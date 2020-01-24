Two-factor authentication is a must on any account that supports it, but it's especially important for protecting your personal files. Dropbox is used for everything from personal to business file storage, which is why it's crucial to secure your account to the best of your abilities and keep those files out of the wrong hands. Luckily, enabling two-factor authentication is a quick and easy process.

How to enable two-factor authentication

There's no way to set up two-factor authentication from the Dropbox app on your phone, so you'll instead need to sign into the website on your computer. Thankfully it's still a simple process, and you might still need your phone throughout the setup process if you use an authenticator app like Authy.

Click on your profile icon and select Settings. Under Personal Account, click on the Security tab. Click the switch next to Two-Step Verification. On the following popup prompt, click Get Started. Enter your password and click Next to continue.

From here, you'll need to decide whether you want to receive a text with a verification code every time you sign into Dropbox from a new device, or if you'd prefer using a token-generating app like Authy. We recommend the latter, since SMS is much easier to spoof than time-based token generation, but it's ultimately up to you, and either is better than not having 2FA enabled at all.