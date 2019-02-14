In this guide, I'm going to run you through how to connect your SteelSeries Stratus Duo to an Android smartphone. It'll take but a few seconds, allowing you to get straight into a game.
How to connect the Stratus Duo to your phone
- Slide the wireless mode switch on the controller to Bluetooth.
Turn on the gamepad.
- On your *phone** launch settings and enable Bluetooth.
- Tap on SteelSeries Stratus Duo to connect the controller to the phone.
After a few seconds, the controller should now be paired with the smartphone. It'll now be possible to fire up Fortnite and earn some kills. The controller will remember the last device it connected to via Bluetooth. To reset it, simply press the wireless pairing button on the rear of the gamepad.
Equipment you'll need
In order to play Fortnite on your phone using the controller, you'll need to pick one up first. Luckily, you won't need anything else but your phone.
Gaming controller
SteelSeries Stratus Duo
The only controller you'll need for Fortnite.
Compatible with both your Android smartphone and Windows 10 PC, the Stratus Duo can handle Fortnite and other cross-platform games with ease.
If Fortnite is your favorite game to play on both Android smartphones and PC, you should absolutely buy this controller. Even if you only play PC games, the Stratus Duo is still a very capable controller that feels great to use for extended gaming sessions. SteelSeries offers excellent value with the Stratus Duo, making it one of my favorite gamepads.
