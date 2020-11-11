PS5Source: Android Central

There's a lot to dig into once you get your PS5. From checking out all the new games to experiencing the DualSense controller for the first time, you'll be busy for quite a while. Before you dive too deep into Miles Morales or Demon's Souls, however, you may want to consider adding an extra layer of security to your PS5 by enabling a login passcode.

How to set a login passcode on PS5

Ready to get a passcode added to your PS5? Lucky for you, doing so is incredibly simple and can be completed with just a few steps.

  1. On the PS5 home screen, select Settings (the gear icon in the upper-right).

  2. Scroll down and select Users and Accounts.

  3. Scroll down to Login Settings.

  4. Select Set a PS5 Login Passcode.

  5. Enter your four-digit code.

That's literally all there is to it! With this done, you'll now need to enter that four-digit passcode every time you try logging into your PS5. Doing this probably isn't necessary if you live by yourself, but if you share your home with others and want to make sure all of your personal games and settings remain private, this is a great feature to enable.

