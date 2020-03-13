PS4 Pro Hero with gamesSource: Android Central

Worried about a family member making unauthorized purchases? Maybe you don't want your children playing rated M games? You're not alone. A quick way to mitigate this is to set up a system restrictions passcode on PS4. This is different from two-factor authentication and prevents anyone from tampering with the parental control settings. And when you want to keep someone out of your account, you can set up a quick login passcode so that only you can login to the family manager's local user.

How to set a system restriction passcode

  1. Go to Settings.

  2. Select Parental Controls/Family Management.

    Parental Controls And Family Management PS4Source: Android Central

  3. Select PS4 System Restrictions.

  4. Enter the system restriction passcode (defaults to 0000 if you haven't set one up yet).

    Default System Restriction PasscodeSource: Android Central

  5. Select Change System Restriction Passcode.

    Change System Restriction PasscodeSource: Android Central

  6. Following the prompts on screen using the corresponding buttons.

  7. Enter the new passcode you'd like to use.

    New System Restriction PasscodeSource: Android Central

  8. Reenter the passcode you've selected.

How to set a login passcode

  1. Go to Settings.

  2. Select Login Settings.

    Login Settings PS4Source: Android Central

  3. Select Login Passcode Management.

    Login Passcode Management PS4Source: Android Central

  4. Like before, following the prompts on screen using the corresponding buttons.

  5. Enter the new passcode you'd like to use.

    New Passcode PS4Source: Android Central

  6. Reenter the passcode you've selected.

How to change or delete your login passcode

  1. Go to Login Passcode Management in your system settings.

  2. Select either Change Passcode or Delete Passcode.

    Change Or Delete Passcode PS4Source: Android Central

  3. No matter which you choose, you'll be asked to enter your current passcode.
  4. If you're changing your passcode, enter the new passcode you'd like to use using the corresponding buttons.
  5. If you're deleting your passcode, simply select OK and it will be deleted.

Now, when you want to keep your entire account and personal information as secure as possible, that's when you'll want to set up two-factor authentication on your PlayStation 4.

Digital goodies

PlayStation Store Gift Card

Keep people from using your credit card

A PlayStation Store Gift Card is always a good option to pick up, especially when you don't want people using your credit card for purchases. You can buy anything from games, add-ons, themes, and more. The best part is that gift cards are good for any game on the digital store, no matter if it's a PS2 Classic or a brand-new PS4 game.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.