Worried about a family member making unauthorized purchases? Maybe you don't want your children playing rated M games? You're not alone. A quick way to mitigate this is to set up a system restrictions passcode on PS4. This is different from two-factor authentication and prevents anyone from tampering with the parental control settings. And when you want to keep someone out of your account, you can set up a quick login passcode so that only you can login to the family manager's local user.

How to set a system restriction passcode

Go to Settings. Select Parental Controls/Family Management. Select PS4 System Restrictions. Enter the system restriction passcode (defaults to 0000 if you haven't set one up yet). Select Change System Restriction Passcode. Following the prompts on screen using the corresponding buttons. Enter the new passcode you'd like to use. Reenter the passcode you've selected.

How to set a login passcode

Go to Settings. Select Login Settings. Select Login Passcode Management. Like before, following the prompts on screen using the corresponding buttons. Enter the new passcode you'd like to use. Reenter the passcode you've selected.

How to change or delete your login passcode

Go to Login Passcode Management in your system settings. Select either Change Passcode or Delete Passcode. No matter which you choose, you'll be asked to enter your current passcode. If you're changing your passcode, enter the new passcode you'd like to use using the corresponding buttons. If you're deleting your passcode, simply select OK and it will be deleted.

Now, when you want to keep your entire account and personal information as secure as possible, that's when you'll want to set up two-factor authentication on your PlayStation 4.