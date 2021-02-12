How many Google Chrome tabs are open on your computer right now? I've usually got 8-12 tabs on my Chromebook while I'm slacking off and dozens more when I'm researching and working my way through collections. It's hard to manage that many tabs at once, and Google knows this better than anyone. That is why Chrome gives us an often-overlooked little feature called Tab Groups, which allow you to better organize the chaos-theory proof that is your browser session. Here's how to institute some order with Chrome tab groups on your laptop.

How to create a Google Chrome Tab Group

Right-click on a Chrome tab. Click Add tab to new group. Type in a name for your tab group. Click a color for your tab group. Right-click on another tab you want to add. Click Add tab to group. Click on the tab group you want to add it to. Alternatively, you can drag tabs into a tab group.

Once your tab group is created, you can click the group name to minimize the group down and save space on your tab ribbon. You can also right-click the group name to edit the group or close it. You can click and drag the group by the group name to reposition it between your other tabs and tab groups.