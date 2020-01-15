What you need to know
- PlayStation is giving away seven avatars and a theme for users who check their year in review.
- The year in review tells players what games they played the most and how many hours they played.
- Players also get a unique title depending on what games they played the most.
PlayStation is still giving rewards for players who check their MyPSYear2019 stats. There are seven avatars and one theme, with each avatar named after a title players might earn, depending on what genre of games they played the most in 2019. Here's the full list of rewards.
- Action Hero
- Master Explorer
- Sports Phenom
- Speed Demon
- Marksman
- Legendary Warrior
- Master Strategist
- PlayStation Wrap-up 2019 theme
In order to grab these free rewards, here are the steps you need to take after going to the appropriate website.
- Sign in to your PlayStation account.
- Scroll down to the bottom of the page.
- Click Redeem your Prizes.
- A new sidebar will open, click View Reward.
- You'll get a unique code, click the code to copy it to your clipboard.
- Click Redeem. You'll be brought to your PlayStation profile page.
- Paste the code in and redeem it.
After that, you'll have the avatars and the theme to use on your PlayStation 4.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
You no longer need a phone number to use Google Duo on the web
Google has now lifted the phone number requirement from Duo, its video calling service. Users now need only their Google account to sign up for the service going forward.
Samsung's true wireless headphone sales in 2019 couldn't compete with Apple
The latest data from Strategy Analytics shows that Apple dominates the true wireless headphone market, with Xiaomi and Samsung coming in a distant second and third place.
OnePlus CEO confirms 'invisible camera' will come to consumer devices
OnePlus CEO Pete Lau recently confirmed on The Vergecast that the invisible camera tech it showed off in the OnePlus Concept One at CES 2020 will make its way into a consumer product.
Game sans controller with these PS4 keyboards
Are you in the market for a keyboard to control your PlayStation 4? Check these out!