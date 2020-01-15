PlayStation is still giving rewards for players who check their MyPSYear2019 stats. There are seven avatars and one theme, with each avatar named after a title players might earn, depending on what genre of games they played the most in 2019. Here's the full list of rewards.

Action Hero

Master Explorer

Sports Phenom

Speed Demon

Marksman

Legendary Warrior

Master Strategist

PlayStation Wrap-up 2019 theme

In order to grab these free rewards, here are the steps you need to take after going to the appropriate website.

Sign in to your PlayStation account.

Scroll down to the bottom of the page.

Click Redeem your Prizes.

A new sidebar will open, click View Reward.

You'll get a unique code, click the code to copy it to your clipboard.

Click Redeem. You'll be brought to your PlayStation profile page.

Paste the code in and redeem it.

After that, you'll have the avatars and the theme to use on your PlayStation 4.