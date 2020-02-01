Best answer: Nobody knows just yet. However, based on past PlayStation launches we expect to see 1TB for the basic build.

Looking at the previous PlayStation builds and the market price for a decent SSD, we can make a few guesses what we will see in PS5.

PlayStation has been keeping quite a few aspects of the PS5 hush-hush. How much storage room the PS5 will have is one such secret. What we know is that the new PS5 is being built with a solid-state drive (SSD) instead of the traditional HDD. Not only will this upgrade give us a much faster system but it also gives us a starting point to deduce how much storage the basic launch build will offer.

At launch the original PlayStation 4 came with the option of 500GB for the basic build or, if you had extra spending money, 1TB. This was the standard again at the launch of the PlayStation Slim in 2016. However, Sony has now discontinued not only the original PS4 but the 500GB Slim variant as well.

The smallest storage unit now offered is 1TB for the PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro. This increases up to 2TB internal storage for the Pro, which, from launch, only had these two options.

To us, this means one of two things. Either Sony is clearing the market to offer a 500GB PS5, which we think is unlikely. Option two is Sony realizing that the size of AAA games has continued to grow over the years, and knowing how the SSD will effect reading games on PS5, it'll keep in line with the PS4 Pro (its newest console) and offer a minimum storage size of 1TB.

Our guess is that it Sony is sticking with the move for improvement and we expect to see that 1TB, if not more, for the basic build option at launch. Hopefully Sony will tell us soon.