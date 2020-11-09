The PS5 is almost here and ahead of release, there's been some storage concerns given how the ultra-fast 825 GB SSD is limited to 667 GB of usable space. Users will be able to expand this storage by adding certified drives sometime after launch but for now, PS5 games have to be installed on the internal drive. PS4 games can be played off of external HDDs or SSDs connected via USB but PS5 games cannot be stored this way, though Sony is looking into providing that as an option.

As such, we've put together a list of how much storage space is required for PS5 launch games, based on titles we have access to, have seen installed elsewhere or numbers previously shared by PlayStation. It's important to note that the PS4 and PS5 versions of the same games can have wildly different install sizes, so we're not going to provide guesses based on PS4 numbers.

How much storage space is required for PS5 launch games

Assuming you install every game here (except Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, since it is included in the Ultimate Launch Edition) you'll have ~390 GB of games installed, leaving ~277 GB of free space. You'll want to pick and choose any backward compatible titles installed on the SSD very carefully in order to leave premium space for your PS5 games.

We'll be sure to update this list as we find the confirmed install sizes of other PS5 launch titles. In our PS5 review, PlayStation lead Jennifer Locke stated that Sony has provided a console that fans will love and it is now impossible to go back to the PS4.