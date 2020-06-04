If you've spent any time on Facebook recently, you've probably seen a lot of your friends and family sharing digital avatars of themselves on the social network. If you've been wondering what the heck these are, you aren't alone.
Facebook recently rolled out a new feature aptly-named "Facebook Avatars," which allows you to create a Bitmoji-like version of yourself that you can use as your Facebook profile picture and make sticker packs. With these stickers, you can share them as comments on Facebook posts and in Facebook Messenger.
Eager to make a Facebook avatar for yourself? Here's everything you need to know!
How to make a Facebook avatar
First thing's first, let's talk about how you go about making your Facebook avatar. Getting to the right spot is simple, but the process for making your avatar is rather thorough.
- Open the Facebook app on your phone.
- Tap the search icon in the upper-right corner.
- Search "avatar".
Tap Facebook Avatars.
- Tap Next.
- Select your skin tone.
Tap Next.
- Select your hair style.
- Tap the paint drop icon.
- Select your hair color.
- Tap the face icon.
- Select your face shape.
Tap the other face icon.
- Select your complextion.
- Tap the other face icon.
- Select your face lines.
- Tap the eye icon.
- Select your eye shape.
Tap the paint drop icon.
- Select your eye color.
- Tap the makeup icon.
- Select your makeup (leave it at the default selection for none).
- Tap the eyebrow icon.
- Select your eyebrow shape.
Tap the paint drop icon.
- Select your eyebrow color.
- Tap the glasses icon.
- Select any eyeglasses if you want them.
- If not, tap the nose icon.
- Select your nose shape.
Tap the lips icon.
- Select your lip shape.
- Tap the lipstick icon if you want to apply lipstick.
- Otherwise, tap the mustache icon.
- Select any facial hair if you want it.
Tap the paint drop icon.
- Change your facial hair color.
- Tap the body icon.
- Select your body shape.
- Tap the clothes hanger icon.
- Select the outfit you want to wear.
Tap the hat icon.
- Select a hat if you want one.
- Tap the checkmark in the upper-right corner once you're done.
- Tap Next.
Tap Done.
- Tap the arrow icon to share you avatar on your Facebook feed or set it as your profile picture.
Tap the sticker icon to view all of the avatar stickers you can now use.
How to use your avatar to comment on posts
Once your avatar is created, there are a couple of things you can do with it — one of which is using it in stickers that you can use in comments on Facebook posts.
Here's how to do that:
- Open the comments on a Facebook post.
- Tap the smiley face icon (it's next to the GIF one).
Tap your avatar icon right next to the search bar.
- Tap the sticker you want to send.
Tap the send button.
How to use your avatar in Facebook Messenger
Additionally, you can also use these avatar stickers in Facebook Messenger. They work just like they do when commenting on a Facebook post, but accessing them is slightly different.
- Tap the smiley face icon in Facebook Messenger.
- Tap your avatar icon (this time, it's towards the bottom of your screen).
Tap the sticker you want to send.
Have you made a Facebook avatar?
So, have you made a Facebook avatar? Are you happy with how it turned out? Let us know!
Motorola RAZR 2 rumored to come with a bigger 6.7-inch main display
A new rumor claims the Motorola RAZR 2, which is likely to debut sometime in the third quarter of the year, will have a 6.7-inch main display and a slightly larger cover display.
Daily COVID-19 updates: CES 2021 will be an in-person event
COVID-19 has caused untold devastation around the globe, with entire industries shutting down in the wake of the virus. Here's how coronavirus is affecting the tech industry.
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro can now record videos in HEVC format to save space
The latest OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8 series phones brings support for H.265 video encoding. It also comes with the May 2020 security patch and several optimizations.
These apps make it easy to check the specs of your phone with ease
While the Settings app on your phone does a decent job at telling you some of the specs on your smartphone or tablet, it doesn't tell you everything. Luckily, there are a plethora of apps that allow you to not only check your phone's specs, but so much more.