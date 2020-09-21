As smartphones get increasingly powerful specs, more impressive features, and better update support, it becomes less and less apparent why anyone would need to upgrade to a new model every single year.
Take the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, for example. Both phones are two of the most powerful you can buy in 2020, and when you combine that with their endless list of features and three years of major OS updates, it probably makes sense for most folks to hold onto them for a couple of years before thinking about getting something new.
A few of our AC forum members recently started talking about this very subject, sharing their take on when they plan on upgrading their Note 20. Here's what they said:
What about you? How long are you going to keep your Galaxy Note 20 for?
Join the conversation in the forums!
