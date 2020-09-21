Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy Note 20Source: Andrew Martonik / Android Central

As smartphones get increasingly powerful specs, more impressive features, and better update support, it becomes less and less apparent why anyone would need to upgrade to a new model every single year.

Take the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra, for example. Both phones are two of the most powerful you can buy in 2020, and when you combine that with their endless list of features and three years of major OS updates, it probably makes sense for most folks to hold onto them for a couple of years before thinking about getting something new.

A few of our AC forum members recently started talking about this very subject, sharing their take on when they plan on upgrading their Note 20. Here's what they said:

LightningGA

All depends on what's next. I usually upgrade every year but I will say, this is my first Note and this thing is a beast. Note20 Ultra

Lodingi

The last few phones I've had were purchased on alternate years. My previous phones were/are S6E+, S8+, S10+ and now the GN20U. Having said that, I certainly would upgrade sooner if a device wows me.

o4liberty

Decided at least two years if not longer for my note 20. Just retired and time to settle for one device can't keep spending money every year. And to be perfectly honest this is the best device to date can't see needing more than what this device provides.

Mike Dee

It usually costs me next to nothing to upgrade when you factor all the discounts and I feel it's the best way to recoup resale value by staying with fresh unit. I don't mind spending the money to upgrade. One thing I won't do is buy the model with the most memory or storage because the difference you pay never gets you more on trade in. I am trying to break the habit getting both the S and Note...

What about you? How long are you going to keep your Galaxy Note 20 for?

Join the conversation in the forums!