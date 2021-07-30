In its preparation for the upcoming Wear OS overhaul, Google is already rolling out some changes to the Google Play Store on Wear OS to existing devices. This update brings a welcomed update to the app installation process for Wear OS smartwatches. When you install an app on your phone, if that app has a version for your smartwatch, you get the ability to install it to both devices simultaneously. Like many Google service updates, the change is rolling out in stages, but if you've noticed a difference in the way your Play Store app installation process looks — here's how to install Wear OS app from your Android phone.
How to install Wear OS app from your Android phone
While you can still install apps from the Play Store directly on your Wear OS watch, sometimes it's just easier to search for apps on the larger screen of your phone. So here's how you can install the app on all of your Wear OS devices and your Android phone simultaneously.
- Open the Play Store on your Android phone.
- Search for an app you want to install.
- Tap on the app in the search results.
- If not already, tap on Available on more devices to expand the device options.
- Select Install next to the devices you want to install the app onto.
As Samsung and Google are getting closer to finally revealing what Wear OS 3.0 will be on the impending new hardware, some of the best Wear OS watches available right now are getting some of the benefits of these changes. Being able to use my phone to install apps onto my TicWatch Pro 3 and E3 at the same time is definitely a nice perk.
While the list of those devices that will be getting upgraded to the new OS is short, at least there seems to be some trickle-down effect going on to get some of the new features to more devices — even if it isn't the full software refresh we'd like it to be. This change also helps get some of the best Android apps onto your smartwatch that much easier.
Top-tier
TicWatch Pro 3
Ready for the next level
The TicWatch Pro 3 is one of the best Wear OS watches on the market right now, thanks to the powerful Snapdragon 4100 processor, excellent battery life, and unique dual-display technology — and it'll only be better when it gets upgraded to the new Wear OS 3.0 in 2022.
