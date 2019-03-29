From the dashboard, scroll to your Library. Navigate to Purchased. Highlight whichever item you want hidden. Hit Options on your controller. Select Do Not Show Content Item in (Purchased).

To reveal any games you have hidden, hit Options on your controller once again and select Check Hidden Content Items.

This only works for games tied to your PSN account under Purchased. If you scroll through your Games listed under This PS4, you will not see the option to hide them.