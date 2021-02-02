Aside from Google Photos, Google Maps just might be our favorite Google App. It's thorough, detailed, and is constantly adding new features to make the navigation and discovery process even easier and more user-friendly. One of the most popular features is Street View, which lets you get a photo preview of the location you are searching for. You've long been able to see both street view and directions on the web, but now you can also do so on mobile. We'll show you how to enable split-screen in the Google Maps Android app while using Street View so that you can see where you're going while seeing what it will look like when you get there.

How to enable split-screen Street View in Google Maps for Android

Open the Google Maps app on your Android device. Search for an address. Tap on your desired result. Tap on the Street View window. Tap on the minimize arrows in a circle in the bottom right of the screen.

Now you should see the Street View image on the top of your screen and the map on the bottom. This works in either portrait or landscape orientation, making it ideal for drivers who mount their phones in landscape mode. It should be noted that this split-screen feature only works in Android version 10.59.1 and newer, so if you do not yet have that version, you won't be able to see it.

Alternatively, if you open up Google Maps, drop a pin, and then tap on Street View, your default view will automatically be the split-view.

This is the second fun (and useful) feature that Google Maps has rolled out in early 2021. Just after President Biden's inauguration, we were treated to the ability to put the Bernie Sanders meme anywhere on a map, and now we have split-screen. Having early access to features like this is just another reason to go for one of the best Android phones like the Pixel 4a 5G the next time you need an upgrade.

