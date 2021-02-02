You may have switched from another messaging app to Signal for its fantastic privacy features, like end-to-end message encryption. Despite how well the app can protect your chats' privacy in transit, there are other security loopholes that you may not have considered. For instance, what if you hand your phone over to a friend or family member to use, and they happen to see your Signal chats (accidentally or on purpose)? You can prevent accidental message viewing by enabling Signal's Screen Security privacy feature. We'll walk you through how easy this is to set up so you won't be caught in an embarrassing situation again.
How to enable Screen Security to prevent Signal previews from showing up in your phone's multitasking view
- Open the Signal app.
- Tap on the three-dot menu in the top right corner.
Tap on Settings.
- Tap on Privacy.
Make sure the toggle for Screen security is turned on (blue).
Open the app switcher to see how the contents of the app are blanked out in the multitasking view.
This isn't the only privacy feature you might want to enable in the Signal app on your Android phone. You might also want to toggle the Screen lock switch on if you frequently hand off your phone to your children, friends, or others. The screen security feature is something everyone should turn on, so there are no accidental glances at potentially confidential information when switching between apps. It's low-hanging fruit, so pick it for your privacy!
While you're at it, you might want to protect the messages you send on the receiver's end by sending disappearing messages. These features are just some of the reasons why Signal is one of the best messaging apps on Android.
