Sony recently announced that it was giving away Journey and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection for free on PlayStation 4, no PlayStation Plus membership required. They'll be free for everyone until May 5, 2020 as part of a new Play At Home initiative, encouraging people to stay inside because of the current global pandemic. Once you download them, they're yours to keep forever.

If you've had trouble locating the promotional banner to download the games, you can always search the store and download them separately there. We'll walk you through a few ways you can do so on PS4 and on desktop.

How to download Journey and Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection on PS4