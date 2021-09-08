Google has been rolling out RCS messaging, colloquially known as "Chat features," to Android phones for years, and has finally gotten penetration to all three carriers in the United States. RCS messaging allows you to see when messages have been delivered and when someone is responding, send messages over Wi-Fi and mobile data, and more.

With all of that comes one minor issue. You need to turn off chat features when you move to a different phone. Failure to do so can result in unpredictable behavior for up to eight days. That behavior can manifest itself in various ways, such as multiple phones receiving messages or the wrong phone receiving messages. Bottom line, if you don't turn off RCS messaging, things can get wonky #TechnicalTerm. Of course, that doesn't always happen, but why chance it? Messaging is something that should be absolutely bulletproof. So, to make sure it stays that way, we'll show you two ways to turn off RCS messaging.

How to turn off RCS messaging on your phone

If you still have your phone, you can turn off RCS messaging in the Google messages app.