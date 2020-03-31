After a pretty awesome honeymoon period where Houseparty saw its downloads skyrocket, it seems that everything is crashing back to the ground. Users claim their accounts were compromised to the point that other apps were affected, and Houseparty responded with a bounty to find who's responsible for a smear campaign. If you don't want the headache of being stuck in the middle, here's how you can delete your Houseparty completely and wash your hands of the situation.

How to delete your Houseparty account on Android

Open your email app of choice on your Android phone. Create a new email. Enter support@houseparty.com in the recipients box. In the subject line, type Request to Delete Account.

In the body of the email, you need to include the following pieces of information

Your full name

Email Address

Houseparty App Username

Your phone number

Once Houseparty support has received your email, the company will confirm that the account has been deleted completely.

How to delete your Houseparty account on iOS

Tap the User icon in the top left-hand corner. Select the Settings icon in the drop-down menu. Tap on Privacy. Select Delete Account. Confirm that you want to proceed. Enter your password. Tap Delete

After the account deletion has been confirmed, you will be taken to the main Houseparty Sign In screen. Then you can go ahead and delete the app from your iPhone completely.

Did Houseparty get hacked?

Earlier in the week, reports started swirling around the fact that Houseparty was hacked, with users receiving repeated requests for passwords. Some users were unable to log into their accounts at all, and everyone was left wanting some answers as to what was happening. And in some instances, other apps like Spotify and Instagram were seemingly compromised after Houseparty was installed, leaving the suspicion that the popular video chat app was the culprit.

We are investigating indications that the recent hacking rumors were spread by a paid commercial smear campaign to harm Houseparty. We are offering a $1,000,000 bounty for the first individual to provide proof of such a campaign to bounty@houseparty.com. — Houseparty (@houseparty) March 31, 2020

Houseparty maintained that it had not been hacked, nor had any of its users' private information been leaked. So in response, the company announced a $1 million bounty to anyone who can prove that the issues were caused by a "smear campaign". So while Houseparty claims that there have been no clear "hacks", there's definitely something going on here, and only time will tell what has really happened.